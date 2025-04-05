Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$102.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$102.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRU. BMO Capital Markets raised Metro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$92.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$96.00.

MRU opened at C$100.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. Metro has a 1-year low of C$69.19 and a 1-year high of C$103.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

