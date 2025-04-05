MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.92. 37,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 116,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 28.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.97.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

