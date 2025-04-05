MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 3.4 %

MDXG stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $92.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 81,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $635,278.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 494,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,237.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $32,396.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,496.04. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,312. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 174,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 265.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 215,995 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 163.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 163,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

