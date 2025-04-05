Mint (CVE:MIT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Mint shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12,000 shares changing hands.
Mint Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.36.
About Mint
The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mint
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.