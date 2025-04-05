Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock Price

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AIG. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.12.

American International Group Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. American International Group has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $88.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.92%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 359.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 25,458 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,113,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

