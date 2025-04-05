National Bankshares Cuts Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$19.75

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$20.75 to C$19.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AYA. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Canada upgraded Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aya Gold & Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.59.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AYA

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 10.3 %

Insider Transactions at Aya Gold & Silver

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$8.86 on Wednesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$8.53 and a one year high of C$19.56. The company has a market cap of C$819.30 million, a P/E ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total value of C$241,600.00. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.