Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lowered to “Underweight” Rating by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NSRGY

Nestlé Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $100.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average is $91.71. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

(Get Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.