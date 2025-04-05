Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP) versus The Competition Head to Head Review

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) is one of 293 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Net Lease Office Properties to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Net Lease Office Properties and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Lease Office Properties -122.90% -30.16% -17.58% Net Lease Office Properties Competitors -2.42% -3.46% 1.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Net Lease Office Properties and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Lease Office Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Net Lease Office Properties Competitors 4694 15560 15091 448 2.32

Valuation & Earnings

Net Lease Office Properties currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.68%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 22.01%. Given Net Lease Office Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Net Lease Office Properties is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Net Lease Office Properties and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Net Lease Office Properties $142.25 million -$131.75 million -4.60 Net Lease Office Properties Competitors $989.39 million $145.17 million 22.10

Net Lease Office Properties’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Net Lease Office Properties. Net Lease Office Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Net Lease Office Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Net Lease Office Properties pays out -5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.9% and pay out -4.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Net Lease Office Properties has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Lease Office Properties’ rivals have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.3% of Net Lease Office Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Net Lease Office Properties rivals beat Net Lease Office Properties on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe. The portfolio consists of 62 corporate tenants operating in a variety of industries, generating annualized based rent (ABR) of approximately $145 million. NLOP's business plan is to focus on realizing value for its shareholders primarily through strategic asset management and disposition of its property portfolio over time. Given WPC's extensive knowledge of the portfolio, NLOP is externally managed and advised by wholly owned affiliates of WPC to successfully execute on its business strategy. Over the course of its 50-year history, WPC has developed significant expertise in the single-tenant office real estate sector, including the operation, leasing, acquisition and development of assets through many market cycles, and has a proven track record of execution.

