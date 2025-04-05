Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 4.2% of Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after buying an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $5,019,087,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,582,568,000 after acquiring an additional 82,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,023.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,676 shares of company stock worth $273,515,672 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $855.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $970.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $874.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The company has a market capitalization of $366.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

