New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.04 and traded as low as $2.87. New Peoples Bankshares shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 1,222 shares trading hands.
New Peoples Bankshares Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04.
New Peoples Bankshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%.
About New Peoples Bankshares
New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of general banking services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. It offers demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.
