NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Boosted by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,297,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,717,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,484,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,778,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,129,132,000 after buying an additional 1,359,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,523,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,210,000 after acquiring an additional 588,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,630,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,191,000 after acquiring an additional 345,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average is $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

