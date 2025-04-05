NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.22 and traded as low as C$11.14. NFI Group shares last traded at C$11.18, with a volume of 313,227 shares traded.
Several analysts have weighed in on NFI shares. CIBC boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. ATB Capital upped their target price on NFI Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.80.
NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.
