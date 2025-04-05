NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.22 and traded as low as C$11.14. NFI Group shares last traded at C$11.18, with a volume of 313,227 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NFI shares. CIBC boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. ATB Capital upped their target price on NFI Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.80.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFI Group

NFI Group Stock Performance

About NFI Group

The company has a market capitalization of C$874.40 million, a PE ratio of -36.14, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59.

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.