Nichols (LON:NICL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nichols plc (LON:NICL)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,225.53 ($15.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,325 ($17.09). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,275 ($16.45), with a volume of 10,146 shares traded.

Nichols Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,300.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,227.27. The stock has a market cap of £429.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Nichols alerts:

Nichols (LON:NICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 64.02 ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nichols had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nichols plc will post 62.4371859 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nichols Cuts Dividend

About Nichols

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

