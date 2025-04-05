Notis McConarty Edward Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Stock Performance
NYSE TJX opened at $121.92 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.37.
TJX Companies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
