Notis McConarty Edward Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Intel were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

