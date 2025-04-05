NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. Sells 33,000 Shares

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 516,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,211.91. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NuScale Power Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of NuScale Power stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. 10,972,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,106,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.58. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NuScale Power by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

