Nutshell Asset Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nutshell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,616 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,000. Arista Networks comprises 3.7% of Nutshell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $9,477,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,266.72. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,249.20. This represents a 5.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,001 shares of company stock valued at $48,840,431 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average of $101.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

