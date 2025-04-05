NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.62 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 170.70 ($2.20). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 169.60 ($2.19), with a volume of 118,033 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NWF Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £83.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 158.73.

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 5.50 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. NWF Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that NWF Group plc will post 17.4489796 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWF Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

See Also

