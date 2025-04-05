NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.62 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 170.70 ($2.20). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 169.60 ($2.19), with a volume of 118,033 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
View Our Latest Research Report on NWF Group
NWF Group Stock Performance
NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 5.50 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. NWF Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that NWF Group plc will post 17.4489796 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NWF Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.
NWF Group Company Profile
NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NWF Group
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.