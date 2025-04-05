NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $178.63 and last traded at $178.49, with a volume of 740846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Truist Financial increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

