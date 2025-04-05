Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.7% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Fiserv by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.64.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $198.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.85 and a 200-day moving average of $209.18. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

