Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $471,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $50,235,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $1,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $422.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $501.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

