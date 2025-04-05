Oil Stocks To Watch Now – April 2nd

Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, and Chevron are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil and petroleum products. These stocks tend to be influenced by fluctuations in global oil prices, supply-demand dynamics, and geopolitical events, making them inherently volatile and cyclical in nature. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.40. 4,536,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,681,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.85. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $9.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $821.29. The company had a trading volume of 644,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $939.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $983.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.85. 2,647,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,608,360. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.00. The company has a market capitalization of $293.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

