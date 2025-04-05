Old West Investment Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Denison Mines comprises approximately 1.1% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Denison Mines worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $3,939,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 988,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 52,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DNN shares. Desjardins assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

