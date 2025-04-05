Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Trading Up 3.9% – Should You Buy?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (OTC:ONTTF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 20,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

