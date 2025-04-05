Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.72. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 2,441 shares.

Pacific Health Care Organization Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $9.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

Get Pacific Health Care Organization alerts:

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.