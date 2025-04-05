Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.72 ($2.85) and traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.71). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.71), with a volume of 671 shares.

Palace Capital Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of £58.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 220.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 220.60.

Palace Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.47%.

About Palace Capital

Property investment company that has a diversified portfolio of UK regional commercial real estate in carefully selected locations outside of London

