PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 32,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,114,000 after purchasing an additional 137,679 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. This represents a 16.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,842 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,332. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

