Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

PAY has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paymentus from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of Paymentus stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 1.65. Paymentus has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,462.90. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,908,459.65. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAY. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

