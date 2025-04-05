PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 2120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

PCCW Trading Down 4.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

About PCCW

(Get Free Report)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company’s services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.