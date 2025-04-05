Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $198.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 65,985 shares in the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

Further Reading

