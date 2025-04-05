Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 17,296 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 178.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $59.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

