Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 593 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,576,366,000 after buying an additional 411,210 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in Visa by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 3,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,221,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,710,465,000 after acquiring an additional 137,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 7.6 %

NYSE V opened at $313.46 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $366.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $582.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.02 and its 200-day moving average is $316.89.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price objective (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

