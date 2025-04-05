Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,463 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $128,450,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 110,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 6.0 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $507.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $585.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
