Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,463 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $128,450,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 110,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 6.0 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $507.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $585.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.