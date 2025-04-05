Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and traded as low as $29.94. Persimmon shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 6,294 shares.

Persimmon Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

