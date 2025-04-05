Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd Takes Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $105,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,793.92. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $943,026 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $39.03 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.