Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Shares Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €1.31 ($1.44) and last traded at €1.31 ($1.44). 18,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.40 ($1.54).

Plastiques du Val de Loire Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €1.38.

Plastiques du Val de Loire Company Profile

Plastiques du Val de Loire manufactures and sells plastic parts in Europe and North America. The company offers interior equipment for vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration products, and mechanisms; exterior appearance parts; technical front facades; seat parts; lighting and signaling products; and under-the-hood parts.

