ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.52 and traded as high as $18.88. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 3,221,850 shares.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Up 9.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

