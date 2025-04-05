Prudential PLC Sells 14,335 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,335 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.29.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 514.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $5,952,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $161,355.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,933.36. The trade was a 11.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,370,872. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.