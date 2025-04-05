Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and traded as low as $5.44. Radiant Logistics shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 1,260,544 shares traded.
Radiant Logistics Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $271.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73.
In other news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 30,000 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,316.32. The trade was a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.
