Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and traded as low as $5.44. Radiant Logistics shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 1,260,544 shares traded.

Radiant Logistics Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $271.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73.

Insider Transactions at Radiant Logistics

In other news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 30,000 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,316.32. The trade was a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Radiant Logistics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 177,990 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 518,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 877.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,490,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 123,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

