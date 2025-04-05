Rahlfs Capital LLC Makes New $426,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rahlfs Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.65.

Tesla Stock Down 10.4 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $239.43 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.13 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.98 and its 200 day moving average is $322.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.