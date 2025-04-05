Rahlfs Capital LLC Takes $462,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rahlfs Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,130,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,274.66. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $163.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $153.52 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.01%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

