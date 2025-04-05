RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:XBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

The RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:XBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 449,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 173,052 shares.The stock last traded at $50.02 and had previously closed at $50.01.

RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10.

About RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

