REACT Group (LON:REAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.30 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 64.36 ($0.83), with a volume of 60411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.85).
REACT Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.63. The company has a market cap of £14.54 million, a PE ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.
REACT Group (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 11.18 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. REACT Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that REACT Group PLC will post 7.7109602 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at REACT Group
REACT Group Company Profile
REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.
