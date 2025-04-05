REACT Group (LON:REAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.30 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 64.36 ($0.83), with a volume of 60411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.85).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.63. The company has a market cap of £14.54 million, a PE ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

REACT Group (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 11.18 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. REACT Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that REACT Group PLC will post 7.7109602 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Spencer Dredge bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,219 ($93.12) per share, for a total transaction of £721,900 ($931,243.55). Also, insider Robert Gilbert acquired 15,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £10,085.46 ($13,010.14). Insiders have bought a total of 32,150 shares of company stock worth $123,197,997 in the last three months. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

