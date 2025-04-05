Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Trading 2.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 11,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Resolute Mining Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.
