Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 391,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in RTX by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of RTX by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,910,000 after purchasing an additional 375,781 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in RTX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in RTX by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

RTX Stock Down 9.8 %

RTX opened at $117.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.35. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $136.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. The trade was a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

