Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.39.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $381.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

