Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Shares Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) was down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 30,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -151.74.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

