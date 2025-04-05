Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Shares Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) was down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 30,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Rupert Resources
Rupert Resources Trading Down 2.0 %
Rupert Resources Company Profile
Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rupert Resources
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.