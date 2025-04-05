Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $152.41 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,409 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 117,241 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of Cheniere Energy worth $152,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 10.6 %

LNG stock opened at $196.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.88 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

