Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,384 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,478 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Netflix worth $409,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total value of $604,481.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,676 shares of company stock valued at $273,515,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,023.74.

Netflix Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $855.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $366.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $970.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $874.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

