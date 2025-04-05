Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $139,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,125,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,361,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $374,336,000 after buying an additional 422,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $83.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.08 and a 12-month high of $118.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Prescient Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

